Check here for weather-related delays and closings around Kansas City.
Kansas City Today

You can get an abortion in Missouri — for now

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri have resumed elective abortions for the first time since Amendment 3 passed in November — years after the state banned the practice following the end of Roe v. Wade. But some Republican lawmakers are vowing to get abortion back on the ballot.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with The Missouri Independent’s Anna Spoerre to get the latest on abortion care in the state. They discuss whether abortion access could face more court challenges, and how Planned Parenthood plans to expand.

