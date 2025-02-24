© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri schools could lose out on a lot of state funding this year

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
New Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is facing a $300 million showdown over education spending in Jefferson City. His budget proposal didn't include enough money to fund schools to the level that the state's formula demands, and some legislators are pushing back.

Education funding makes up about a third of the state's budget. And while Kehoe's proposed hundreds of millions in increased aid for transportation, teacher salaries and more, it's still not fully funding schools according to the law.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske invited Dr. Kari Monsees, deputy commission in the Division of Financial and Administrative Services, to break down how education funding works.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison.. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Kansas City Today educationfundingschool fundingMike Kehoe
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
