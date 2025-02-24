Missouri schools could lose out on a lot of state funding this year

New Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is facing a $300 million showdown over education spending in Jefferson City. His budget proposal didn't include enough money to fund schools to the level that the state's formula demands, and some legislators are pushing back.

Education funding makes up about a third of the state's budget. And while Kehoe's proposed hundreds of millions in increased aid for transportation, teacher salaries and more, it's still not fully funding schools according to the law.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske invited Dr. Kari Monsees, deputy commission in the Division of Financial and Administrative Services, to break down how education funding works.

