Inside a Kansas City mobile health clinic

After the sudden closure of a Kansas City, Kansas, health clinic that mostly served unhoused and uninsured patients, staffers at Care Beyond the Boulevard mobile health clinic ramped up operations to help fill the gap.

Last summer, staff at the Duchesne clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, got some devastating news: The clinic, which mostly served uninsured, unhoused and non-English speaking patients, would close in six weeks. KCUR’s Josh Marvine reports how Duchesne’s former employees have worked to help mobile health clinic Care Beyond the Boulevard meet their community’s needs.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.