If mass deportations hit southwest Kansas

Southwest Kansas communities are feeling the effects of intensifying anti-immigrant rhetoric in politics. Promises of mass deportations have caused anxiety to spike throughout the region, where immigrants make up a large part of the population.

Widespread misinformation on social media about Immigration Customs Enforcement raids is fueling fear in the region. As Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports, the resulting mental exhaustion has already hindered the daily lives of these Kansans.

