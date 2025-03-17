5 years of COVID in Kansas City

Five years ago today, instead of gathering for a festive St. Patrick’s Day parade, Kansas Citians were ordered not to gather in groups, and hospitals began to gear up for the biggest public health crisis of our lives. We look back at the first days of the pandemic through the eyes of a front-line nurse.

KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin spoke to Carrie Willis, a nurse manager at Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee's Summit. Willis ran the progressive care unit treating COVID in 2020 and 2021. She shares how the pandemic led her to disappointment and trauma, but also rekindled her love of nursing and helped her rediscover her own resilience.

