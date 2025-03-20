The Kansas City mothers working to save infants

As the number of fetal and infant deaths in Kansas City begins to rise again, a group of women is trying to make sure expecting mothers are well educated on risk factors. Plus: Lawmakers across the Midwest are pushing to support local, independent grocers.

Kansas City's metro has a high rate of fetal and infant mortality compared to the rest of the country. KCUR's Noah Taborda has the story of one organization that's spent 20 years trying to reduce the number of infant deaths, and how that work is about to change.

