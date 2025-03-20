© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The Kansas City mothers working to save infants

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
As the number of fetal and infant deaths in Kansas City begins to rise again, a group of women is trying to make sure expecting mothers are well educated on risk factors. Plus: Lawmakers across the Midwest are pushing to support local, independent grocers.

Kansas City's metro has a high rate of fetal and infant mortality compared to the rest of the country. KCUR's Noah Taborda has the story of one organization that's spent 20 years trying to reduce the number of infant deaths, and how that work is about to change.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
