How the Midwest can save millions of migrating birds

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Each spring, hundreds of millions of birds fly north through the heart of the continent to breed in Canada. But light pollution leads many of them to their deaths, and Kansas City is one of the deadliest cities for migrating birds.

Buildings and light pollution will take a heavy toll on migrating birds this spring, particularly in the middle of the continent. But one especially deadly building offers lessons on how Midwest residents can help more birds survive the journey. From the KCUR Studios podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
