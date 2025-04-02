How the Midwest can save millions of migrating birds

Each spring, hundreds of millions of birds fly north through the heart of the continent to breed in Canada. But light pollution leads many of them to their deaths, and Kansas City is one of the deadliest cities for migrating birds.

Buildings and light pollution will take a heavy toll on migrating birds this spring, particularly in the middle of the continent. But one especially deadly building offers lessons on how Midwest residents can help more birds survive the journey. From the KCUR Studios podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports.

