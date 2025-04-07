Can Kansas City rebuild its relationship with public schools?

Decades of disinvestment have left Kansas City Public Schools buildings in rough condition, but on April 8, Kansas City voters will decide the fate of a bond that could bring some much-needed fixes. It's been six decades since the city last passed a school bond measure. How did we end up in this critical moment?

Even after the district regained accreditation and improved student performance, the district's crumbling buildings are a persistent reminder of the city's lack of trust and financial support of its public schools. On a new episode of KCUR’s podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin and Jodi Fortino explain how we got to this point.

