Kansas City says yes to public schools and a new jail

Kansas City voted Tuesday to approve the first Kansas City Public Schools bond question in six decades, as well as a public safety sales tax that would fund a new jail. Plus: Funding cuts by the Trump administration mean Kansans will have a lot fewer health navigators to help people enroll in Medicaid and insurance.

Yesterday, Kansas City voters renewed a local sales tax that will support a new city jail. And they overwhelmingly approved an additional $474 million dollars in property taxes for Kansas City Public Schools to improve its aging buildings.

Health navigators help connect people to public assistance such as Medicaid, decipher medical bills or find providers covered by their insurance. As Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, federal cuts might make people more susceptible to fraud and make it harder to access insurance.

