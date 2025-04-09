Kansas City says yes to public schools and a new jail

© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City voted Tuesday to approve the first Kansas City Public Schools bond question in six decades, as well as a public safety sales tax that would fund a new jail. Plus: Funding cuts by the Trump administration mean Kansans will have a lot fewer health navigators to help people enroll in Medicaid and insurance.

Yesterday, Kansas City voters renewed a local sales tax that will support a new city jail. And they overwhelmingly approved an additional $474 million dollars in property taxes for Kansas City Public Schools to improve its aging buildings.

Health navigators help connect people to public assistance such as Medicaid, decipher medical bills or find providers covered by their insurance. As Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, federal cuts might make people more susceptible to fraud and make it harder to access insurance.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox, and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
