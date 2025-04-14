Should Missouri and Kansas restrict junk food in SNAP?

Missouri and Kansas lawmakers are trying to eliminate junk food purchases from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. But food access advocates worry that restricting SNAP will make it harder for recipients.

Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports on the efforts across the nation — and in Congress, too — to narrow what SNAP recipients can buy.

