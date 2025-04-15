© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How Kansas Republicans prevailed during governor's 'veto era'

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas lawmakers hustled through the spring legislative session. While Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasn't shy about using her veto pen, Republican supermajorities were easily able to override her. The Kansas News Service's Daniel Caudill joined KCUR's Steve Kraske to break down how the session ended.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

