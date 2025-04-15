How Kansas Republicans prevailed during governor's 'veto era'

The Kansas Legislature had a noticeably short session this year. With Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in what lawmakers dubbed her "veto era," how did Republicans override her decisions?

Kansas lawmakers hustled through the spring legislative session. While Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasn't shy about using her veto pen, Republican supermajorities were easily able to override her. The Kansas News Service's Daniel Caudill joined KCUR's Steve Kraske to break down how the session ended.

