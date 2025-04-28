Missouri international students push back

Five international college students in Missouri filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security's termination of their visas. And although the Trump Administration backed off the terminations on Friday, the students’ battle — and their uncertainty about their future legal status in the U.S. — continues.

Brian Ellison spoke with Mary Sanchez of The Beacon about the details of the case and how these students are taking action against what they believe is unfair treatment.

