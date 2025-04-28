© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri international students push back

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published April 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Five international college students in Missouri filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security's termination of their visas. And although the Trump Administration backed off the terminations on Friday, the students’ battle — and their uncertainty about their future legal status in the U.S. — continues.

Brian Ellison spoke with Mary Sanchez of The Beacon about the details of the case and how these students are taking action against what they believe is unfair treatment.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Foreign StudentsFederal work visasDepartment of Homeland Securitylawsuit
Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
Byron J. Love
