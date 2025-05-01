© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Many Kansas City kids could lose free school meals

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Olivia Hewitt
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Free school lunch is a life-changing resource for kids in Kansas City. But for many families, potential federal budget cuts threaten to take the vital service away.

It’s a feat for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools to offer free lunch to more than 20,000 students every day. But school nutrition teams across the metro worry that job could get harder as the Trump administration floats budget cuts that could gut their ability to offer free meals, even as they face rising prices for already-costly food and equipment. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports on how local cafeterias are coping.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Olivia Hewitt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox, and Emily Younker.

Kansas City Today educationfood insecurityEducation fundingnutritionschool lunch
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Olivia Hewitt
Olivia is the 2024-2025 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at ohewitt@kcur.org
See stories by Olivia Hewitt
