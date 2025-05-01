Many Kansas City kids could lose free school meals

Free school lunch is a life-changing resource for kids in Kansas City. But for many families, potential federal budget cuts threaten to take the vital service away.

It’s a feat for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools to offer free lunch to more than 20,000 students every day. But school nutrition teams across the metro worry that job could get harder as the Trump administration floats budget cuts that could gut their ability to offer free meals, even as they face rising prices for already-costly food and equipment. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports on how local cafeterias are coping.

