A preview of Missouri lawmakers' final weeks in session

Missouri lawmakers are still wrestling with abortion rights, paid sick leave, tax cuts and the state budget. What's ahead for the General Assembly in the last two weeks of this legislative session?

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Rudi Keller, deputy editor of the Missouri Independent, to get up to speed on what to watch the next two weeks.

