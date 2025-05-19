Mario Vasquez takes the reins in Kansas City

The Kansas City Council has found its next city manager. Get to know Mario Vasquez, the first Latino to permanently hold one of most powerful positions in the city. Plus: Stay up to date with the latest political headlines from around the region.

Kansas City Council voted 11-2 earlier this month to hire Mario Vasquez as the city manager. The vote came a little more than two months after former City Manager Brian Platt was suspended and fired when the city lost a major whistleblower lawsuit. Vasquez spoke with KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske about his new job and how he got there.

