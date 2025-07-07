Missouri's governor cut funding to Kansas City institutions

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed the state budget into law last week, approving more than $50 billion in spending. But he also stripped more than half a billion dollars out that had been approved by lawmakers, including for dozens of programs and projects in Kansas City.

KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske about Kehoe's decision to use his line item vetoes, and what fallout those could have across the state.

