What the federal funding clawback means for KCUR

Congress has approved a plan to claw back funding from U.S. foreign aid programs and public broadcasting organizations like NPR and PBS. What does this mean for KCUR? The station's general manager and interim content director discuss how this could impact our work.

Steve Kraske was joined on Up To Date by Sarah Morris, KCUR's general manager and a board member for NPR, and Lisa Rodriguez, interim director of content-journalism, to talk about the future of public media and the challenges ahead for KCUR.

