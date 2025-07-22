Will the US privatize the Postal Service?

Talks of overhauling the U.S. Postal Service have picked up since President Donald Trump began his second term. With service cutbacks already underway and privatization on the table, rural residents are bracing for more disruptions. Plus: There are more than 40 species of fireflies in Missouri, but for the past few years, people have been concerned about the populations diminishing.

As a government agency providing a public service, the U.S. Postal Service is not required to make a profit. But it is not supposed to lose money, either, which it has done every year since 2007, according to its annual reports. Rural communities have already experienced cuts as a means of pulling the Postal Service out of the red, and the current administration has also resurrected the issue of privatization. The Midwest Newsroom's Nick Loomis reports on growing concerns from rural residents.

Many Missourians probably have memories of sitting outside on hot summer nights watching lightning bugs. But during the past few years, there have been reports of fewer insects, which is why many Missourians have shared their surprise and pleasure at seeming to see more this year. KBIA's Rebecca Smith reports on the reemergence of fireflies in Missouri.

