Kansas City Today

How public media funding cuts are hurting rural stations

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Carter Galloway
Published July 23, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Public radio and television stations in rural areas may be hit the hardest after Congress clawed back $1 billion for public broadcasting.

High Plains Public Radio, which broadcasts in western Kansas, lost 15% of its operating costs, according to executive director Quentin Hope. And in southern Missouri, general manager Rachel Knight says Ozarks Public Radio has lost 10% of its budget and Ozarks Public Television has lost one-third of its budget.

Hope and Knight sat down with Up To Date host Steve Kraske to discuss the impacts of the rescission on their rural stations.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

