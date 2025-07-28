Why is a national Christian group targeting a Missouri school board?

Two members of the St. Joseph, Missouri, school board say they’ve been harassed because of their progressive political beliefs. They say they're being targeted by a multimillion-dollar national organization dedicated to promoting Christianity in public schools.

Over the past couple of years, volunteer school board members in St. Joseph, Missouri say they’ve faced harassment from community members and a multimillion-dollar national Christian organization because of their political beliefs. KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin has been investigating their experiences, and told KCUR’s Madeline Fox it’s part of a broader national trend of school boards and other local elected officials dealing with increased negative attention.

