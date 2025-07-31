© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What led to the Family Dollar store collapse?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Carter Galloway
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
A Family Dollar store in Kansas City collapsed last weekend, killing a 68-year-old man and critically injuring a 50-year-old woman. Two days before the collapse, a city building inspector was dispatched to the property.

Multiple people raised concerns about the structural integrity of the Broadway Boulevard store before it partially collapsed Sunday. "The roof is weakened to such an extent that it could compromise the load bearing capability of the entire roof support system," a Kansas City inspector wrote. The inspector said the entire building was in danger.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske asked investigative reporter Sam Zeff about what led up to the collapse.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Carter Galloway and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Carter Galloway
Carter Galloway is the summer 2025 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at cgalloway@kcur.org
