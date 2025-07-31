What led to the Family Dollar store collapse?

A Family Dollar store in Kansas City collapsed last weekend, killing a 68-year-old man and critically injuring a 50-year-old woman. Two days before the collapse, a city building inspector was dispatched to the property.

Multiple people raised concerns about the structural integrity of the Broadway Boulevard store before it partially collapsed Sunday. "The roof is weakened to such an extent that it could compromise the load bearing capability of the entire roof support system," a Kansas City inspector wrote. The inspector said the entire building was in danger.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske asked investigative reporter Sam Zeff about what led up to the collapse.

