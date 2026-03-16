Stuck in Missouri jails waiting for mental health help

More and more Missourians are waiting in jail for services from the state’s mental health department, which has a backlog of more than 500 people with stalled cases. Hear what mental health directors are telling state lawmakers.

Missouri Mental Health Director Valerie Huhn told state lawmakers the department and courts need options to get defendants treatment in their communities. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with social services reporter Steph Quinn of Missouri Independent about the waitlist.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.