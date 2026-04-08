Election results and dead frogs

Voters around Kansas City went to the polls yesterday, and we'll break down the elections. Plus: A community health center in southeast Kansas is working on solving rural health workforce shortages by introducing elementary schoolers to... frog dissections.

In rural Kansas, it can be hard to fill jobs in health care — especially for positions like primary care or specialty doctors. A community health center is working to address this issue by exposing kids to careers in medicine and building a potential workforce for the future. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.