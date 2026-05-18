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Kansas City Today

Missouri's future under a new congressional map

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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The Missouri Supreme Court ruled last week that the congressional maps lawmakers drew in 2025 to give Republicans a boost in this year’s midterm elections will stay in effect. What could this mean for the political future of Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II?

The state's top court recently ruled that those new congressional maps are constitutional. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with both Jason Rosenbaum, reporter for St. Louis Public Radio, and Cleaver, whose district was split under the new map,
on the daily talk show Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Missouri legislatureCongress6th Congressional DistrictredistrictingEmanuel Cleaver II
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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