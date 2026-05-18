Missouri's future under a new congressional map

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled last week that the congressional maps lawmakers drew in 2025 to give Republicans a boost in this year’s midterm elections will stay in effect. What could this mean for the political future of Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II?

The state's top court recently ruled that those new congressional maps are constitutional. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with both Jason Rosenbaum, reporter for St. Louis Public Radio, and Cleaver, whose district was split under the new map,

on the daily talk show Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.