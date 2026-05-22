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Kansas City Today

Teaching the World Cup to Kansas City students

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Kansas City hosts its FIFA World Cup games starting next month, and one Olathe teacher is making sure her students know what's happening — and who's coming to town. We'll hear how local students are becoming experts on the different countries who will play in Kansas City this summer.

Kids around the Kansas City area are gearing up for a summer break like no other thanks to the FIFA World Cup coming to town next month. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports on how one local elementary teacher is making sure students know what to expect from the world’s biggest soccer tournament, and the different cultures that make it happen.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today educationWorld CupyouthsoccerYouth Sportsinternational relations
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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