Teaching the World Cup to Kansas City students

Kansas City hosts its FIFA World Cup games starting next month, and one Olathe teacher is making sure her students know what's happening — and who's coming to town. We'll hear how local students are becoming experts on the different countries who will play in Kansas City this summer.

Kids around the Kansas City area are gearing up for a summer break like no other thanks to the FIFA World Cup coming to town next month. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino reports on how one local elementary teacher is making sure students know what to expect from the world’s biggest soccer tournament, and the different cultures that make it happen.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.