Fighting pollution in Kansas' air and water

Industries and cities used to pollute rivers so heavily that at least one caught fire a dozen times. But like the Spring River in Kansas, some waterways are now bouncing back. Plus: Residents in a small Kansas town are upset about a smelly landfill.

For around a century, heavy metals from one of the world's top lead and zinc mining regions pummeled the Spring River, which flows from the Missouri Ozarks into Kansas. But half a century ago, a series of landmark federal laws started reining in water pollution. As a result, some rivers across the country are bouncing back to life. Harvest Public Media’s Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports.

Residents in a southeast Kansas community are complaining about an unusual issue: rotten egg odors from their local landfill. They’re raising concerns about potential health impacts and quality of life. Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda spoke with Rachel Schnelle about the situation in Galena.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.