Kansas City may re-ban conversion therapy

The Kansas City Council is bringing back its efforts to ban conversion therapy after it repealed a 2019 ordinance last month. Council member Jonathan Duncan discusses how the new proposal restricting "dangerous therapies" is intended to comply with a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Conversion therapy is a scientifically discredited practice that aims to change an individual's gender or sexual identity or expression. Duncan discusses the effort to ban it with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up to Date.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.