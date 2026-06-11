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Kansas City Today

Helping Missouri immigrants detained by ICE

By Jodi Fortino,
Byron J. Love
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

A year ago, a group of concerned people in Missouri got together to help immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they've since expanded to seven affiliates in three states. Plus: Even though ICE raids are less visible than this winter, fear among immigrants remains high.

One year ago, a man detained by ICE in the Phelps County Jail died by suicide. That led a group of concerned residents in Rolla, Missouri, to form Abide in Love, an organization dedicated to helping immigrants and their families. The movement has since spread to other states and cities, including a chapter in Kansas City. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl was there as members of the group celebrated the one-year commitment to their efforts.

Raids by federal agents may be out of the headlines, but they’re not out of mind for many immigrants. ICE arrests are up sharply in most states in the Midwest and Great Plains since President Donald Trump took office again. According to the Deportation Data Project, arrests are up 34% in Missouri and 38% in Kansas. Harvest Public Media contributor Sheila Brummer reports on people who are stepping up to help immigrants facing uncertainty.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Jodi Fortino. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)communityimmigrationimmigrantsdeportationMidwestHarvest Public Media
Jodi Fortino
As KCUR’s education reporter, I cover how the economy, housing and school funding shape kids' education. I’ll meet teachers, students and their families where they are — late night board meetings, in the classroom or in their homes — to break down the big decisions and cover what matters most to you. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
See stories by Jodi Fortino
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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