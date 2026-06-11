Helping Missouri immigrants detained by ICE

A year ago, a group of concerned people in Missouri got together to help immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they've since expanded to seven affiliates in three states. Plus: Even though ICE raids are less visible than this winter, fear among immigrants remains high.

One year ago, a man detained by ICE in the Phelps County Jail died by suicide. That led a group of concerned residents in Rolla, Missouri, to form Abide in Love, an organization dedicated to helping immigrants and their families. The movement has since spread to other states and cities, including a chapter in Kansas City. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl was there as members of the group celebrated the one-year commitment to their efforts.

Raids by federal agents may be out of the headlines, but they’re not out of mind for many immigrants. ICE arrests are up sharply in most states in the Midwest and Great Plains since President Donald Trump took office again. According to the Deportation Data Project, arrests are up 34% in Missouri and 38% in Kansas. Harvest Public Media contributor Sheila Brummer reports on people who are stepping up to help immigrants facing uncertainty.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Jodi Fortino. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.