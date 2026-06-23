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Kansas City Today

Did Kansas City and FIFA fix their World Cup traffic problems?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Many fans going to the first World Cup match in Kansas City last week were delayed by hours-long traffic jams. Local organizers made some changes to the transit system ahead of Saturday's Ecuador-Curaçao game — but were they enough?

Before the Argentina-Algeria match last Tuesday, FIFA restricted entrance to Arrowhead Stadium to just two gates, leading to long security lines. Meanwhile confusion around shuttles and rideshares entering the parking lot caused major bottlenecks.

Attendees heading to the second World Cup game over the weekend saw some, but not all, of those problems addressed. KCUR's Gabe Rosenberg and Savannah Hawley-Bates spoke about the issues with Madeline Fox on Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today World CupWorld Cup KCtrafficsoccerTourismUp to Date
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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