Did Kansas City and FIFA fix their World Cup traffic problems?

Many fans going to the first World Cup match in Kansas City last week were delayed by hours-long traffic jams. Local organizers made some changes to the transit system ahead of Saturday's Ecuador-Curaçao game — but were they enough?

Before the Argentina-Algeria match last Tuesday, FIFA restricted entrance to Arrowhead Stadium to just two gates, leading to long security lines. Meanwhile confusion around shuttles and rideshares entering the parking lot caused major bottlenecks.

Attendees heading to the second World Cup game over the weekend saw some, but not all, of those problems addressed. KCUR's Gabe Rosenberg and Savannah Hawley-Bates spoke about the issues with Madeline Fox on Up To Date.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.