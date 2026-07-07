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Kansas City Today

Rebuilding an ancient Kansas city

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The discovery of an ancient Kansas settlement named Etzanoa is challenging long-held views that all Indigenous people on the Great Plains were nomadic. Plus: Kansas boasts its own version of the Liberty Bell at a small town in Marion County.

A new immersion center in Arkansas City is telling the story of one of the oldest cities in North America. Ancestors of the Wichita Tribe lived at a large settlement named Etzanoa in southern Kansas. Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service reports.

The small town of Goessel, Kansas, has a Liberty Bell of its own. But instead of bronze, it's made of woven strands of wheat and makes no noise at all. Beccy Tanner from the Kansas News Service has more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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Tags
Kansas City Today historyhistoric preservationmuseums/galleriesarchaeologyKansas News Service
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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