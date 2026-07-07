Rebuilding an ancient Kansas city

The discovery of an ancient Kansas settlement named Etzanoa is challenging long-held views that all Indigenous people on the Great Plains were nomadic. Plus: Kansas boasts its own version of the Liberty Bell at a small town in Marion County.

A new immersion center in Arkansas City is telling the story of one of the oldest cities in North America. Ancestors of the Wichita Tribe lived at a large settlement named Etzanoa in southern Kansas. Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service reports.

The small town of Goessel, Kansas, has a Liberty Bell of its own. But instead of bronze, it's made of woven strands of wheat and makes no noise at all. Beccy Tanner from the Kansas News Service has more.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.