Kansas City's final World Cup match is here. What will stick around?

Bright pedicabs are zipping across Kansas City during the World Cup. They're here to stay. Also: Organizers of a new music venue in Kansas City say it’s a place where the listening comes first.

EZ Pedicabs can take you all across downtown Kansas City. Owners want the company’s electric trishaws to become an essential part of getting around town, long after the World Cup. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal took a spin in one of these hard-to-miss rides.

A new venue in the Crossroads is creating a musicians-first performance space using a program to fill vacant storefronts during the World Cup. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports from 515 Music Hub.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.