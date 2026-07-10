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Kansas City Today

Kansas City's final World Cup match is here. What will stick around?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Bodine
Published July 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Bright pedicabs are zipping across Kansas City during the World Cup. They're here to stay. Also: Organizers of a new music venue in Kansas City say it’s a place where the listening comes first.

EZ Pedicabs can take you all across downtown Kansas City. Owners want the company’s electric trishaws to become an essential part of getting around town, long after the World Cup. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal took a spin in one of these hard-to-miss rides.

A new venue in the Crossroads is creating a musicians-first performance space using a program to fill vacant storefronts during the World Cup. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports from 515 Music Hub.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today transportationdowntownWorld CupMusicLocal BusinessCrossroads
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Bodine
Seth Bodine is a Report For America corps member covering agriculture and rural issues for KOSU and Harvest Public Media. Previously, Bodine covered agriculture, business and culture for KBIA, the NPR member station in Columbia, Missouri. He also covered the 2020 Missouri Legislature for the Missouri Broadcasters Association and KMOX-St. Louis.
See stories by Seth Bodine
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