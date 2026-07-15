ICE ramped up arrests in Kansas City during World Cup

Advocacy groups say immigration enforcement in Kansas City resulted in the detention of at least 30 people during the World Cup. The increased ICE presence across the Kansas City metro has kept residents on edge, and led to a backlog in the court system.

The Trump administration is continuing to ramp up its deportation efforts across the country. Reporter Cassandra Isobelle Flores spoke with KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske about the recent arrests in Kansas City and how some communities are responding.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.