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Kansas City Today

ICE ramped up arrests in Kansas City during World Cup

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Advocacy groups say immigration enforcement in Kansas City resulted in the detention of at least 30 people during the World Cup. The increased ICE presence across the Kansas City metro has kept residents on edge, and led to a backlog in the court system.

The Trump administration is continuing to ramp up its deportation efforts across the country. Reporter Cassandra Isobelle Flores spoke with KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske about the recent arrests in Kansas City and how some communities are responding.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)World CupWorld Cup KCdeportationimmigrationKansas City Kansas (KCK)Up to Date
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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