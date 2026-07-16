Missouri immigrant could be sent to a country she's not from

Immigrants to the U.S. without legal status have found themselves facing deportation to a country where they have no ties. Independence resident Alisa Ramdial Shahib is one of the latest.

Third-country deportation is the practice of sending undocumented immigrants to countries where they're not from. The Midwest Newsroom’s Steph Conquest-Ware reports the practice can affect asylum seekers as well as people with criminal records.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.