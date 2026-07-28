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Kansas City Today

How do Kansas City organizers think the World Cup went?

By Celisa Calacal,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The World Cup has come and gone in Kansas City. What could its success as a host city mean for future events?

Pam Kramer, the CEO of KC2026, discusses what went right and what she would do differently were the city to host another mega-event on KCUR's Up To Date with Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Celisa Calacal. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today World Cup KCWorld CupKansas CitysoccerUp to Date
Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Race and Culture reporter, I use history as a guide and build connections with people to craft stories about joy, resilience and struggle. I spotlight the diverse people and communities who make Kansas City a more welcoming place, whether through food, housing or public service. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Celisa Calacal
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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