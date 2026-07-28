How do Kansas City organizers think the World Cup went?

The World Cup has come and gone in Kansas City. What could its success as a host city mean for future events?

Pam Kramer, the CEO of KC2026, discusses what went right and what she would do differently were the city to host another mega-event on KCUR's Up To Date with Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Celisa Calacal. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.