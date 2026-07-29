A guide to the Kansas governor primary election

As Gov. Laura Kelly finishes out her last term in office, seven Republicans and three Democrats are making their case to replace her. Find out about the candidates before the Aug. 4 primary. Plus: The cyclospora outbreak has some people scrutinizing where their produce comes from.

Advance voting has begun in Kansas for the Aug. 4 primary, which will whittle the candidates for Kansas governor down to one Republican and one Democrat. KCUR news director Madeline Fox sat down with elections reporter Grace Hills to talk about the race.

Cyclospora causes an illness called cyclosporiasis, which can make people have extreme diarrhea and other symptoms. The disease has some Kansans looking to local growers for their produce. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports for the Kansas News Service.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Jodi Fortino. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.