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Kansas City Today

A guide to the Kansas governor primary election

By Jodi Fortino,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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As Gov. Laura Kelly finishes out her last term in office, seven Republicans and three Democrats are making their case to replace her. Find out about the candidates before the Aug. 4 primary. Plus: The cyclospora outbreak has some people scrutinizing where their produce comes from.

Advance voting has begun in Kansas for the Aug. 4 primary, which will whittle the candidates for Kansas governor down to one Republican and one Democrat. KCUR news director Madeline Fox sat down with elections reporter Grace Hills to talk about the race.

Cyclospora causes an illness called cyclosporiasis, which can make people have extreme diarrhea and other symptoms. The disease has some Kansans looking to local growers for their produce. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga reports for the Kansas News Service.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Jodi Fortino. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today politicsElectionsKansas elections 2026Kansas GovernorFood safetyKansas News Service
Jodi Fortino
As KCUR’s education reporter, I cover how the economy, housing and school funding shape kids' education. I’ll meet teachers, students and their families where they are — late night board meetings, in the classroom or in their homes — to break down the big decisions and cover what matters most to you. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
See stories by Jodi Fortino
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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