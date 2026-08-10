Two Missourians want to turn primary victories into congressional wins

Two winners of last week's primaries are aiming for their first terms representing Missouri in Congress next year. We'll hear how Republican Chris Stigall and Democrat Jordan Herrera plan to unite their respective parties and secure seats in Washington.

Senior News Analyst Brian Ellison spoke with both Stigall and Herrera on the KCUR's daily talk show Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox.