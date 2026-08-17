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Kansas City Today

Johnson County fought its way to the center of Kansas elections

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The August primary elections were big for Johnson County Democrats, with primary wins for U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton and Kansas governor candidate Cindy Holscher. What should voters expect in November, and what does it say about the future of the party and the state?

History would suggest it will be a tough election for Democrats in Kansas this November. On the surface, at least, Republicans stand to do very well in the top statewide races, given the state’s ruby-red leanings.

But Democrats are riding a wave of hope after this month’s primaries, emanating mainly from Johnson County. After a late entry to the race Leawood pastor Adam Hamilton overwhelmed a crowded field to seek a U.S. Senate seat. He’ll take on incumbent Republican Roger Marshall in November.

And in the race for governor, Overland Park state senator Cindy Holscher beat two other Johnson County rivals to face state Senate president Ty Masterson, who has been endorsed by President Trump.

KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Johnson County Post editor Kyle Palmer to dig into those races and what they tell us about the county’s evolving political profile.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Johnson County, KansasKansas DemocratsKansas Republicans
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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