Johnson County fought its way to the center of Kansas elections

The August primary elections were big for Johnson County Democrats, with primary wins for U.S. Senate candidate Adam Hamilton and Kansas governor candidate Cindy Holscher. What should voters expect in November, and what does it say about the future of the party and the state?

History would suggest it will be a tough election for Democrats in Kansas this November. On the surface, at least, Republicans stand to do very well in the top statewide races, given the state’s ruby-red leanings.

But Democrats are riding a wave of hope after this month’s primaries, emanating mainly from Johnson County. After a late entry to the race Leawood pastor Adam Hamilton overwhelmed a crowded field to seek a U.S. Senate seat. He’ll take on incumbent Republican Roger Marshall in November.

And in the race for governor, Overland Park state senator Cindy Holscher beat two other Johnson County rivals to face state Senate president Ty Masterson, who has been endorsed by President Trump.

KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Johnson County Post editor Kyle Palmer to dig into those races and what they tell us about the county’s evolving political profile.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker.