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Kansas City Today

Missouri and Kansas still allow a toxic weedkiller tied to Parkinson's

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published August 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Midwest lawmakers have tried and failed to ban paraquat, a toxic weedkiller that’s been tied to Parkinson’s disease. One state senator plans to keep fighting. Plus: The federal government has released new rules controlling how farmers can use the controversial herbicide dicamba.

Both Kansas and Missouri have high rates of mortality from Parkinson’s, a disease linked to paraquat. One Missouri lawmaker tried to pass a measure banning the substance. But as the Midwest Newsroom’s Luke Nozicka reports, their efforts stalled in 2026.

The Environmental Protection Agency released new rules regulating the controversial herbicide dicamba earlier this year. While it can be an effective tool for farmers to control weeds, it can also drift in the wind and kill other plants. Harvest Public Media’s Will Bauer reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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Tags
Kansas City Today agricultureherbicidesParkinson's Diseasepoliticsrural healthMidwest NewsroomHarvest Public Media
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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