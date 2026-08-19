How the mafia is tied to a lawsuit against Kansas City

A new Kansas City Star investigation reveals that the plaintiff in a case brought forward against the city by Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has ties to the mafia.

Hanaway is suing Kansas City for a program that she argues unlawfully uses race and sex in awarding public contracts. Kansas City Star journalist Jack Harvel spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about plaintiff Charles Cacioppo Jr. and his history with the mob.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.