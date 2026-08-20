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Kansas City Today

Missouri and Kansas international students in the crosshairs

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

International students have traditionally been able to stay in the country for as long as they needed to finish their academic programs. The Trump administration is changing that policy, leaving Missouri and Kansas students and college officials worried about the future.

A coalition of labor unions and higher-education groups is suing the Trump administration over new, stricter rules for international students, who contribute millions of dollars to the Missouri and Kansas economies each year. Many campuses here and around the Midwest are seeing declining numbers of foreign students due to visa restrictions. The Midwest Newsroom’s Steph Conquest-Ware reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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Tags
Kansas City Today immigrationeducationForeign StudentspolicyDonald TrumpMidwest Newsroom
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
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Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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