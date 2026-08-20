Missouri and Kansas international students in the crosshairs

International students have traditionally been able to stay in the country for as long as they needed to finish their academic programs. The Trump administration is changing that policy, leaving Missouri and Kansas students and college officials worried about the future.

A coalition of labor unions and higher-education groups is suing the Trump administration over new, stricter rules for international students, who contribute millions of dollars to the Missouri and Kansas economies each year. Many campuses here and around the Midwest are seeing declining numbers of foreign students due to visa restrictions. The Midwest Newsroom’s Steph Conquest-Ware reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.