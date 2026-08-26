Did Kansas City cut itself a bad deal with the Royals? Probably

Sports economists looking at the $600 million deal between the Royals and the Kansas City Council aren’t very impressed. The quickly-passed measure leaves many unanswered questions about where the public funds will come from, how much risk Kansas City will take on, and if the economic benefits will actually pan out.

Kansas City and Missouri are expected to provide over $1 billion in taxpayer funds to the new Royals stadium at Crown Center, potentially making it one of the largest public subsidies in MLB history. On Up To Date, Kansas City Business Journal reporter Thomas Friestad spoke with KCUR's Steve Kraske about some specifics behind the deal.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.