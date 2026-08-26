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Kansas City Today

Did Kansas City cut itself a bad deal with the Royals? Probably

By Noah Taborda,
Seth Jahraus
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Sports economists looking at the $600 million deal between the Royals and the Kansas City Council aren’t very impressed. The quickly-passed measure leaves many unanswered questions about where the public funds will come from, how much risk Kansas City will take on, and if the economic benefits will actually pan out.

Kansas City and Missouri are expected to provide over $1 billion in taxpayer funds to the new Royals stadium at Crown Center, potentially making it one of the largest public subsidies in MLB history. On Up To Date, Kansas City Business Journal reporter Thomas Friestad spoke with KCUR's Steve Kraske about some specifics behind the deal.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today RoyalsRoyals stadium proposalKansas City CouncilsportsCrown CenterbaseballeconomyUp to Date
Noah Taborda
Staying mentally and physically healthy can be a lot of work — exercising, eating right and navigating our complicated medical system. As KCUR’s health and wellness reporter, I want to connect Kansas Citians with new and existing resources to improve their well-being and tell stories that inspire them to enjoy healthier lives.<br/><br/>Reach me at noahtaborda@kcur.org.
See stories by Noah Taborda
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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