Plaza vs. Royals: How do Kansas City's latest deals compare?

Kansas City is dishing out a lot of money for new development plans, specifically toward the Country Club Plaza and Royals downtown ballpark. How do the two projects stack up against each other — and why does Kansas City feel like it needs to give those owners public funding?

Port KC approved $1.5 billion in bonds and tax benefits for the owners of the Country Club Plaza, after the Kansas City Council approved $600 million in funds for the new Royals stadium. On Up To Date, David Hundall of the Kansas City Star compares the two deals with KCUR's Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.