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Kansas City Today

Plaza vs. Royals: How do Kansas City's latest deals compare?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Kansas City is dishing out a lot of money for new development plans, specifically toward the Country Club Plaza and Royals downtown ballpark. How do the two projects stack up against each other — and why does Kansas City feel like it needs to give those owners public funding?

Port KC approved $1.5 billion in bonds and tax benefits for the owners of the Country Club Plaza, after the Kansas City Council approved $600 million in funds for the new Royals stadium. On Up To Date, David Hundall of the Kansas City Star compares the two deals with KCUR's Steve Kraske.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today RoyalsCountry Club PlazaRoyals stadium proposalQuinton LucasfundingUp to Date
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
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Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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