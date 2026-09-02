Kansas City relocates tenants of troubled housing complex

Tenants of the North Lawn apartments in Kansas City's Historic Northeast were forced to move out by the city due to the complex's hazardous conditions — capping off years of troubles with a landlord who failed to make proper fixes. But a deal with the city and the new owner should allow tenants to move back to a repaired building.

For years, KCUR has followed the story of a dilapidated apartment complex in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood. Many of the residents are immigrants or refugees. And they complained for years of a lack of heat, mold infestations and other unsafe conditions – with little attention from their landlord. Advocacy group KC Tenants organized the building’s residents and got the attention of city government. And now, tenants say they’ve won the long battle by securing guarantees for repairs and lower rent. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal has been covering the story. She brought KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin up to speed.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.