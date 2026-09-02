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Kansas City Today

Kansas City relocates tenants of troubled housing complex

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published September 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Tenants of the North Lawn apartments in Kansas City's Historic Northeast were forced to move out by the city due to the complex's hazardous conditions — capping off years of troubles with a landlord who failed to make proper fixes. But a deal with the city and the new owner should allow tenants to move back to a repaired building.

For years, KCUR has followed the story of a dilapidated apartment complex in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood. Many of the residents are immigrants or refugees. And they complained for years of a lack of heat, mold infestations and other unsafe conditions – with little attention from their landlord. Advocacy group KC Tenants organized the building’s residents and got the attention of city government. And now, tenants say they’ve won the long battle by securing guarantees for repairs and lower rent. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal has been covering the story. She brought KCUR’s Nomin Ujiyediin up to speed.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today kc tenantsrental housingHistoric NortheastHousingQuinton Lucas
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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