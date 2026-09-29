'Free births' on the rise in Missouri and Kansas

As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at <a href="mailto:sam@kcur.org" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe57dc0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1678388669808,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1678388669808,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"sam@kcur.org","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"mailto:sam@kcur.org","_id":"00000186-c7c2-da91-a187-d7d3863a0001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000186-c7c2-da91-a187-d7d3863a0000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">sam@kcur.org</a>, find me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/samzeff" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe57dc0000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1678388695547,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1678388695547,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"@samzeff","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://twitter.com/samzeff","_id":"00000186-c7c3-d5fc-addf-e7fb02120001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000186-c7c3-d5fc-addf-e7fb02120000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">@samzeff</a> or call me at 816-235-5004.