'Free births' on the rise in Missouri and Kansas

Home births have been increasing in Missouri and Kansas. And "free birth," when a person gives birth without the help of a medical professional, has been popularized in recent years by influencers. Hear why experts are concerned, but women who have done it say the practice is misunderstood.

Experts say that free births carry a lot of risks, but as Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Midwest Newsroom reports, free birthers say they’re misunderstood.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Sam Zeff. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.