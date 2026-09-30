A Missouri resident sues over Medicaid work requirements

A Kansas City Medicaid enrollee is among several plaintiffs suing over policy changes that would require medically frail people to prove their condition significantly impairs their ability to work. Plus: Massive restrictions on federal food benefits are being felt especially hard in rural areas, where food insecurity is on par with urban centers.

Some Missourians who rely on Medicaid are complaining that the Trump administration could force them to go back to work, even though they have medical conditions that should keep them from doing so. Steve Kraske spoke with Missouri Independent reporter Steph Quinn about a Kansas City plaintiff's experience.

More than 5 million people have lost federal food benefits since last summer after a slew of federal cuts and policy changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. In rural areas, food insecurity is on par with the country’s largest cities at about 16%. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports on how food aid changes are hitting rural America.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.