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Kansas City Today

A Missouri resident sues over Medicaid work requirements

By Noah Taborda,
Byron J. LoveAdelyn Mui
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

A Kansas City Medicaid enrollee is among several plaintiffs suing over policy changes that would require medically frail people to prove their condition significantly impairs their ability to work. Plus: Massive restrictions on federal food benefits are being felt especially hard in rural areas, where food insecurity is on par with urban centers.

Some Missourians who rely on Medicaid are complaining that the Trump administration could force them to go back to work, even though they have medical conditions that should keep them from doing so. Steve Kraske spoke with Missouri Independent reporter Steph Quinn about a Kansas City plaintiff's experience.

More than 5 million people have lost federal food benefits since last summer after a slew of federal cuts and policy changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.  In rural areas, food insecurity is on par with the country’s largest cities at about 16%. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports on how food aid changes are hitting rural America. 

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Noah Taborda. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today MedicaidlawsuitSNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)Donald Trumpfood insecurityruralrural food deserts
Noah Taborda
Staying mentally and physically healthy can be a lot of work — exercising, eating right and navigating our complicated medical system. As KCUR’s health and wellness reporter, I want to connect Kansas Citians with new and existing resources to improve their well-being and tell stories that inspire them to enjoy healthier lives.<br/><br/>Reach me at noahtaborda@kcur.org.
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Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
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Adelyn Mui
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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