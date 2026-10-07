Western Kansas left to recover after ICE raids hit beef industry

A few weeks ago, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began descending on western Kansas. More than 100 people were detained, leaving communities and the massive local beef industry to deal with the aftermath.

Southwest Kansas has a large immigrant population. After residents in several towns noticed unfamiliar vehicles driving around, reports of ICE arrests began to emerge. On KCUR's Up To Date, Steve Kraske spoke with High Plains Public Radio reporter Calen Moore about how families and communities are dealing with the effects.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.