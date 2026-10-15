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Kansas City Today

Are Kansas City's roads any safer for kids?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Since a 9-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car while riding her bike to school in Kansas City one year ago, city leaders, local organizations, and families have been trying to improve traffic infrastructure and car culture to make streets safer.

Since Hazen Workman-Duffy's death last October, signs banning right turns on red have been installed in dozens of school zones. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal sat down with education reporter Jodi Fortino to talk about the changes to traffic safety.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui hails from the Chicago suburbs and recently graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During her time on campus, she worked for WILL (Illinois Public Media) as a reporter, host and student newsroom editor. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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