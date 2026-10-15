Are Kansas City's roads any safer for kids?

Since a 9-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car while riding her bike to school in Kansas City one year ago, city leaders, local organizations, and families have been trying to improve traffic infrastructure and car culture to make streets safer.

Since Hazen Workman-Duffy's death last October, signs banning right turns on red have been installed in dozens of school zones. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal sat down with education reporter Jodi Fortino to talk about the changes to traffic safety.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.