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Kansas City Today

What's behind the Jackson County anti-crime sales tax vote

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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Jackson County voters on Nov. 3 will decide whether to renew the county’s 1/4-cent anti-crime sales tax, known as COMBAT. The tax generates between $25-30 million per year to support the county's crime and drug prevention efforts.

If passed, the tax will be renewed for 10 years to fund courts, the county prosecutor’s office, law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Up To Date's Halle Jackson about what a vote for this renewal means.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today votingJackson Countytaxescrimedrugs
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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