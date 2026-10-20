What's behind the Jackson County anti-crime sales tax vote

Jackson County voters on Nov. 3 will decide whether to renew the county’s 1/4-cent anti-crime sales tax, known as COMBAT. The tax generates between $25-30 million per year to support the county's crime and drug prevention efforts.

If passed, the tax will be renewed for 10 years to fund courts, the county prosecutor’s office, law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Up To Date's Halle Jackson about what a vote for this renewal means.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.