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Kansas City Today

Dorothy gets ruby pointe shoes for the Kansas City Ballet

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 21, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

In the Kansas City Ballet’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” running through Oct. 25, Dorothy Gale’s ruby-red pointe shoes sparkle with hundreds of tiny rhinestones. Plus: Horse racing is back in Kansas for the first time in 16 years, with gambling revenue helping attract competitors from surrounding states.

Creating a little magic takes a lot of work. KCUR’s Julie Denesha went behind the scenes with the Kansas City Ballet to see the craftsmanship that goes into one of the most recognizable accessories from "The Wizard of Oz."

The reopening of Eureka Downs could signal a new chapter for Kansas horse racing. Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service has more about the oldest horse racing track west of the Mississippi River.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Arts & Culturedancetheatrehorse racingRacing
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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