Dorothy gets ruby pointe shoes for the Kansas City Ballet

In the Kansas City Ballet’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” running through Oct. 25, Dorothy Gale’s ruby-red pointe shoes sparkle with hundreds of tiny rhinestones. Plus: Horse racing is back in Kansas for the first time in 16 years, with gambling revenue helping attract competitors from surrounding states.

Creating a little magic takes a lot of work. KCUR’s Julie Denesha went behind the scenes with the Kansas City Ballet to see the craftsmanship that goes into one of the most recognizable accessories from "The Wizard of Oz."

The reopening of Eureka Downs could signal a new chapter for Kansas horse racing. Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service has more about the oldest horse racing track west of the Mississippi River.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.