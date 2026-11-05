3 months post-World Cup, does Kansas City look different?

The World Cup brought new investments, infrastructure improvements and business opportunities to Kansas City. Months after the tournament ended, some of those changes are here to stay, while others have already disappeared.

With colorful murals and expanded public spaces, Kansas City's summer of soccer left its mark across the metro. But not every project has found a way to continue, and some small businesses are still figuring out how to turn temporary opportunities into long-term success. KCUR's Anna Neumann reports on which World Cup investments are sticking around and whether the tournament's legacy will deliver lasting benefits to the region.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.