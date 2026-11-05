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Kansas City Today

3 months post-World Cup, does Kansas City look different?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The World Cup brought new investments, infrastructure improvements and business opportunities to Kansas City. Months after the tournament ended, some of those changes are here to stay, while others have already disappeared.

With colorful murals and expanded public spaces, Kansas City's summer of soccer left its mark across the metro. But not every project has found a way to continue, and some small businesses are still figuring out how to turn temporary opportunities into long-term success. KCUR's Anna Neumann reports on which World Cup investments are sticking around and whether the tournament's legacy will deliver lasting benefits to the region.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today World CupmuralArtLocal BusinessinfrastructureinvestmentAdam Hamilton
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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